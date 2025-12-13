E-Paper | March 20, 2026

QCCI, Pak-Afghan chamber plan joint efforts

Saleem Shahid Published December 13, 2025
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QUETTA: The leaders of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) and the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber have agreed to make collective efforts to resolve the challenges and issues faced by the business community on both sides of the border. They stated that all possible steps would be taken in accordance with the law.

The members of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Executive Member Qazi Zahid Hussain, along with All Pakistan Bonded Carriers Association Chai­rman Syed Shams Ahmed Burney, were welcomed on Thursday by former president of QCCI Abdul Samad Musakhail, former senior vice president Haji Agha Gul Kakar, and former vice president Muhammad Tahir Khan Achakzai among others.

The chamber representatives said that the current situation in the country, particularly in Balochistan, had placed the business community under severe pressure. Due to tensions with Afghanistan, thousands of transit and export cargo trucks have come to a standstill.

Qazi Zahid Hussain, Shams Ahmed Burney, and other members said that more than 9,000 transit trade containers were presently stuck in Pakistan. They added that the commerce ministry, the FBR and other relevant authorities had already been informed of the situation, but no progress had been witnessed so far.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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