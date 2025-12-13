India frees up visas for Chinese amid shortage of professionals

NEW DELHI: India has cut red tape to speed business visas for Chinese professionals, two officials said, a major step to boost ties between the Asian giants and end chronic delays that cost output billions of dollars due to a shortage of technicians.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautiously rekindles ties with Beijing amid punishing U.S. tariffs, officials said New Delhi reduced bureaucratic scrutiny and shortened visa approval times to less than a month.

India had blocked virtually all Chinese visits after the nuclear-arm­ed neighbours clashed on their Himalayan frontier in mid-2020, widening its vetting of business visas beyond the home and foreign ministries.

The issues around securing visas have now been completely resolved, said one of the officials with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“We have removed the layer of administrative vetting and are processing the business visas within four weeks,” the official added.

India’s ministries of external affairs, home, and trade, as well as the prime minister’s office and the top think tank on policy, did not respond to e-mail requests for comment.

Following the news, China’s foreign ministry said it had noticed “positive action” from India to facilitate people-to-people exchanges in the common interest.

“China is willing to maintain communication and consultation with India to continuously enhance the level of facilitation of exchanges,” ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun added.

Think tank the Observer Research Foundation estimates the tougher scrutiny led to production losses of $15 billion over four years to Indian electronics makers, which import key machinery from China to make mobile telephones.

Major Chinese electronics companies, such as Xiaomi, struggled to get visas, reported last year.

Industry executives have said such curbs hit their plans to expand in India, while the solar industry was also hit by shortages of skilled labour.

The removal of red tape comes after Modi visited China this year for the first time in seven years, meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussing ways to improve ties. Subsequently, both countries resumed direct flights for the first time since 2020.

The easing of curbs was prompted by a high-level committee headed by a former cabinet secretary, Rajiv Gauba, now a member of the top government think tank, which also aims to ease investment curbs on China that hurt foreign investor sentiment.

“We welcome the government’s decision to expedite skilled-visa approvals for professionals from land-bordering countries,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, head of industry body the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association.

“This reflects a collaborative approach and the government’s acceptance of our recommendations.”

Warming China ties

India’s warmer ties with China follow the surprise levy of a 50 per

cent tariff on Indian goods by US President Donald Trump, including a penal tariff of 25pc for buying Russian oil. That prompted India to reshape its diplomatic calculus, reworking ties with China and strengthening ties with Russia, while continuing to negotiate a trade deal with Washington.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025