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Israel bans mobile phones in primary schools

AFP Published December 13, 2025
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JERUSALEM: Israel will ban children from using mobile phones in primary schools from February, the education ministry’s website said on Friday, emphasising the devices’ “negative effects” on students.

In implementing the ban, Israel will join a growing number of countries moving to prevent children from accessing their phones while in educational establishments.

“From February 2, a new policy will be implemented in primary schools: children will be prohibited from using mobile phones on school premises,” the education ministry said in a statement.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said the policy was “based on studies in Israel and around the world, as well as on the (ministry’s) commitment to a healthy and safe educational environment, aimed at reducing the negative effects of students’ use of phones.”

“Its implementation will include educational programmes in the classroom and dialogue with parents to instil balanced phone use, prevent excessive use of social media (by children) and reduce exposure to age-inappropriate content,” the statement added.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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