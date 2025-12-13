E-Paper | March 20, 2026

‘Aga saga’ author Joanna Trollope dies aged 82

AFP Published December 13, 2025
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LONDON: Bestselling author Joanna Trollope — renowned for her so-called Aga sagas set in rural England — has died at the age of 82, her family said on Friday.

Trollope, a fifth-generation niece of 19th-century English novelist Anthony Trollope, wrote over 40 books, some under the pseudonym Caroline Harvey.

She disliked the Aga saga label inspired by the upmarket Aga cookers often found in the country houses where her stories unfolded, but her fans did not care.

Her work, including the novels Other People’s Children, Daughters-in-Law, and A Village Affair, centred on middle-class family life and relationships, tackling issues such as adoption, marital breakdown, and blended families. The TV adaptation of her 1991 novel The Rector’s Wife starred Scottish actor Lindsay Duncan.

Her most recent work, Mum & Dad, published in 2020, chronicled three siblings and their families who gather after their father suffers a stroke.

Trollope died peacefully at her home in central Oxfordshire, her daughters Antonia and Louise said. “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Joanna Trollope, one of our most cherished, acclaimed and widely enjoyed novelists,” her literary agent James Gill said.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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