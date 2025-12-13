From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Brain drain inquiry

EDITORIAL: Problems arising from the flow of skilled manpower to other countries deserve a comprehensive study… . On the one hand, there is an economic advantage ... in the form of foreign currency remittances… . But there is a loss in the form of a shortage of such manpower at home… . … The government’s manpower export plan … primarily aimed at the promotion of employment of Pakistanis in other countries. This was justified in the circumstances ... then… . Over the years, however, the adverse effects of manpower export have begun to be felt… .

… With development activities expected to gain momentum in the days ahead, there is a case for prescribing a limit, where brakes may be applied for checking the outflow of such skilled manpower. But before doing that there should be an objective understanding of the other reasons for the emigration of highly qualified persons from the country. Some of these are known: absence of proper working conditions and of opportunities of self-expression; discrimination and favouritism in appointments at home; and the expectation of better standard of living abroad. Unless these causes are … studied … not much would be gained by physical controls.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025