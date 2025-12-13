E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Misleading practices

From the Newspaper Published December 13, 2025
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ABOUT five months ago, my wife consulted a gynaecologist at a leading private-sector tertiary care hospital in Lahore. She was prescribed some medication, but it was made clear to her that surgery would be the best solution in her case.

Subsequently, my wife was admitted for laparoscopic fibroid removal for which we were charged Rs475,987, which included three visits by the consulting doctor, although only one post-surgery visit had been conducted.

Before the surgery, an ultrasound was performed, and we were assured that once the fibroids were removed, the prescribed medication would no longer be required. However, after the surgery, the same medication was again advised, directly contradicting earlier assurances. Besides, my wife continued to experience the same complaints that she had before the surgery. I inquired if a new ultrasound was necessary, and the doctor dismissed the question right away.

Concerned, we independently obtained an ultrasound from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, which clearly showed that the fibroids were still there. We then obtained another ultrasound report from another large private-sector health facility, which also confirmed the continued presence of fibroids. With two independent reports from different hospitals, it is quite clear that the surgery was either incomplete or falsely represented.

Instead of addressing the issue, we were again prescribed hormonal medication for the next four months, which appears to be a tactic to delay accountability and avoid patient confrontation.

The situation raises grave concerns about patient safety and ethical medical practice, financial exploitation, and misre-presentation of medical procedures and outcomes. The matter deserves a thorough and impartial investigation. This is not a financial dispute. It is a matter of medical ethics, patient trust and safety.

Sarfaraz Mehmood
Lahore

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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