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MANIFESTO TRADITION

From the Newspaper Published December 13, 2025
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MANIFESTO TRADITION: The current electoral landscape of Pakistan shows a near-absence of the tradition of issuing party manifestos. In a democratic polity, a manifesto provides an outline of the ideology, policy and commitments, directing the course of informed choices and government accountability. This absence in Pakistan has created a void which is filled by promises and rhetoric. Personalities and emotional appeal direct electoral behaviour where policy remains missing from electoral discourse. The result is a reactive government where reforms in tax policy, education, climate and local government remain postponed, and weak parliamentary oversight, resulting from the lack of benchmarks to measure the performance of the ruling government, make matters much worse.

Shahzaib Hayat Khan
Mianwali

USING PHONES WHILE DRIVING: Slow-moving cars are a new nuisance on the roads of Lahore, creating an uncertain situation for the other vehicles commuting on the road. Using mobile phones while driving is supposed to be a violation, but careless drivers use social media and watch reels and videos while driving. They are totally unaware of traffic lanes and the speed of their vehicles. Traffic police need to seriously monitor this issue. There should be zero tolerance on usage of phones while driving cars as this can lead to serious accidents and loss of lives.

Dr Majid Rauf Ahmad
Lahore

SCHOOL TIMINGS: The Punjab government has prescribed teaching hours for all schools in the province from 8.30am to 1.30pm. However, some private schools have set their timings from 8.30am to 2.40pm. Children who travel 20-25km to their school have to leave home early and wake up earlier to get ready. Closure at 2.40pm means it takes them an additional two hours to reach their homes because the roads are heavily congested at that time. When will they get to rest and complete their homework? Such schools must follow the timings prescribed by the government.

Muhammad Naeem Mirza
Lahore

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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