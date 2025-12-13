E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Tanker runs over, kills 12-year-old cyclist in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 13, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: A recklessly driven water tanker ran over and killed a minor boy riding a cycle near Bengali Para in Korangi’s 100 Quarters area on Friday, police said.

They said that the victim, identified as 12-year-old Farhan, was cycling from one direction while the water tanker was approaching from the opposite side when the collision occurred.

They added that the narrow road had long been a safety hazard for commuters because of encroachments which played a major role in the fatal accident.

The police said that the tanker driver, identified as Noor Hussain, was arrested and he told the police that he was driving at a slow speed and there was no negligence on his part.

They said that the CCTV footage of the incident shows a truck parked on one side of the narrow road. As the water tanker attempted to pass through the tight space, the child—approaching from the other side on his bicycle—appeared to lose balance, leading to the accident.

The driver also told the police that the tanker did not directly hit the child. According to him, the boy fell from his bicycle and slipped under the vehicle’s rear wheels.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe