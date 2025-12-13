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Woman, two sons die as car crashes into parked trailer

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 13, 2025
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KARACHI: Three members of a family were killed when their speeding car crashed into a parked trailer on the M-9 motorway near Bahria Town Karachi on Friday, police and rescue officials said.

The collision, described as severe, left a woman and her two sons dead and her husband injured. They were identified as Seeta, and her two sons, Ashok and Sahil.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, emergency teams, including highway rescue units and support vehicles, were sent to the scene immediately after receiving the alert about the accident.

Upon arrival, the officials said, rescue workers began efforts to extricate the victims trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Despite their timely response, three occupants of the car could not survive the impact.

All three suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Rescue officials stated that the force of the collision with the trailer left the vehicle extensively damaged, making the extraction process challenging.

The injured was identified as Sanjay, the woman’s husband. “The rescue staff provided him with emergency medical aid on-site before arranging his transfer to a nearby hospital for further treatment. His condition remains critical,” according to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson.

“The available evidence and witnesses suggest that the vehicle was traveling at high speed before hitting the stationary trailer. We have launched an investigation and are working to review any available CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events,” said a police official.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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