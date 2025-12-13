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Catalogue of Meher Afroz retrospective launched

Peerzada Salman Published December 13, 2025
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KARACHI: A catalogue of the first retrospective of eminent artist Meher Afroz was launched at the Alliance Francaise Karachi on Friday evening. The retrospective will conclude on Dec 17 at the Chawkandi Art Gallery and Alliance Francaise.

Speaking on the occasion, the curator of the show and art critic Niilofur Farrukh said they’d been working on the catalogue even before the exhibition. The whole process was tedious and rushed.

She thanked all those who helped in the process. “On the whole it’s been a collaborative project.”

Ms Farrukh told the guests that the topic of the programme that followed the launch was Meher Ka Maqam Pakistan Ki Art History Mein.

“Absolutely, it’s a central and pivotal muqam [place]. But when we think about it, we also think about our relationship with history, which is a bit problematic. Other problems overwhelm us so much that when we look at history, it comes across as blurred,” she said, adding: “If we analyse it with respect to decolonisation, then it will seem that the historical erasure or distortion project is connected with colonisation because we were detached from our epistemic legacy, our intellectual legacy. Meher’s work connects it to that legacy [virsa]. We have tried to challenge the English language [in the show] by presenting the concepts in Urdu. It has been received well.”

After that she engaged in a discussion with another critic Amra Ali.

Ms Ali first talked about her trajectory as a writer. She said she was educated in the west so when she came to Pakistan she felt the need to unlearn.

Ms Ali said when she started writing, she found that the only way to write was to visit the artist’s studio because it was important for her to unlearn. “I think it’s very important to ask where are we now? What is this moment?”

Ms Farrukh said, contrary to her colleague, her exposure to the local art scene had been from the very beginning. “When I looked at Meher’s work in the 1990s, it looked different. But with the help of hindsight, it is very connected to society. This awareness could not be found among the writers in those days: they were only regurgitating western concepts.”

Ms Ali said it is important to ask about the strands of modernity that were being discussed at the time. With respect to Meher’s work, she mentioned text and poetry.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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Peerzada Salman is the Special Correspondent for Arts & Culture for Dawn in Karachi, having been associated with the newspaper since 2003. He writes weekly columns on Karachi’s history and Pakistani showbiz alongside his coverage of cultural events.

Peerzada Salman

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