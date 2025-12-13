Jirga slaps Rs4.86m fine on Mugheri clan to settle 5-year-old dispute

LARKANA: A Jirga (tribal court) held in Qambar town on Thursday evening imposed a fine of Rs4.86m on the Mugheri clan against the murder of its four Solangi rivals and on other counts.

The Solangi clan was also made to pay a fine of Rs1.5m for killing two Mugheris and causing injuries and losses to others.

The five-year-old hostility between the two clans had left seven persons dead and several others injured, besides causing material losses suffered by both sides.

The Jirga proceedings were chaired by MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, who is the chieftain of his tribe.

Abdul Jabbar Solangi from Rato Solangi village and Mohammad Siddique Mugheri from Qaim Khan Mugheri village served as the arbitrators and assisted the chieftain in deciding the matter.

After hearing the rivals, the Jirga fixed Rs600,000 fine for each person killed by either side and ordered the Mugheri clan to pay Rs2.4m to the Solangi clan for killing three brothers — Shoukat Ali, Majid Ali, Amjad Ali — and another Solangi clansman, Ameer Ali.

An additional fine of Rs1.2m was imposed for destroying Solangis’ homes and damaging other properties; Rs800,000 for injuring one person, Rs100,000 for snatching weapons and Rs500,000 for lodging a false narcotics case.

The Mugheris were also ordered to pay a fine of Rs850,000 against the death of a passerby, Abdul Sattar Totani, and injury to another passerby during an attack on Mugheris.

The Jirga slaps a fine of Rs1.2m on the Solangi clan for killing Khalid Mugheri and Gulab Khan Mugheri. It ordered the clan to pay an additional fine of Rs300,000 for injuring two other persons.

The ruling was accepted by both the sides and they declared an end to their hostility.

The Jirga proceedings were attended by MPA Burhan Khan Chandio, ex-MPA Moazzam Ali Abbasi, Sardar Israr Solangi, Sardar Changez Khan Panhwar, Mir Mithal Khan Mugheri, Syed Gul Shah Dopasi, Humayun Khan Mugheri and other influential figures of different communities.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025