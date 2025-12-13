Sindh must adopt smarter cropping patterns: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has emphasised the need to gradually shift the province’s crop patterns to suit climate realities, water availability and market demand.

Chairing a meeting of the agriculture department here at the CM House on Friday, he noted that traditional practices are increasingly unsustainable due to water scarcity, soil degradation and changing weather conditions.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Agricul­ture Zaman Narejo, president/CEO and deputy CEO of Sindh Bank.

They reviewed the ongoing initiatives and future strategies to streng­then Sindh’s agricultural sector.

The CM described agriculture as the backbone of Sindh’s economy, emphasising the need for a modern, research-driven and financially inclusive approach. “Our farmers are the foundation of our rural economy. We must support them with timely credit, advanced technology and scientific guidance so they can increase productivity and shift toward high-value crops,” he said.

Says research institutions must guide farmers on boosting produce

The CM called for enhanced collaboration between the government, research institutions and universities to introduce new seed varieties, improve soil health, and promote precision agriculture. “Agriculture cannot progress without research. From seeds to soil to water management, every step must be informed by science. I want our research institutions to work closely with farmers and deliver solutions that reach the fields,” he said. He stressed the importance of modern practices like drip irrigation, water efficiency, mechanisation and digital monitoring to maximise output.

The meeting discussed the necessity of shifting cropping patterns as traditional ones are no longer sustainable under current conditions. The chief minister said: “Sindh must adopt smarter cropping patterns — those that conserve lesser water, increase yields and ensure profitability. We must move from conventional practices to climate-resilient, market-oriented crops.”

Credit access & farmer support

The Sindh Bank team outlined measures to improve farmers’ access to affordable credit, especially small growers facing liquidity constraints. The CM directed the bank and the agriculture department to simplify loan procedures and expand support in underserved rural areas. “Financial inclusion is key to empowering small farmers. Every eligible grower must have access to fair and timely credit to invest in better seeds, fertilisers and technology,” he stated.

The meeting also reviewed mechanisms for distributing subsidies and assistance. The chief minister stressed transparency, accuracy, and timely support for those most in need. “Every rupee we allocate for farmers must reach them directly,” he directed.

In conclusion, Mr Shah reaffirmed the government’s determination to uplift farming communities and build a resilient agricultural economy. “Our goal is clear — a prosperous, modern agricultural sector that supports farmers, enhances food security, and drives rural development. Together, we can transform Sindh’s agriculture for the future,” he declared.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025