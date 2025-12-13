Over 100 animals perish

NAWABSHAH/SUKKUR: Over 100 sheep and goats perished when a container-mounted long vehicle transporting them hit another trailer and overturned near Kandiaro town of Naushahro Feroze district on Friday.

A third trailer also dashed against the two vehicles, reports from the area suggested.

Rescuers and police said the accident took place apparently due to poor visibility caused by thick fog. They said most of the animals were crushed under the overturned vehicle, which was transporting around 200 sheep and goats to Punjab.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025