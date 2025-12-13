Maryam thanks Bilawal for his ‘gracious remarks’

LAHORE: A day after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her performance in the province and chided convicted former ISI chief Faiz Hameed for targeting her, the latter thanked him for his “gracious remarks” on Friday.

In a post on X , Ms Nawaz said: “I extend a warm welcome to @BBhuttoZardari on his visit to Punjab. Punjab is your home, and you will always find a place of respect here.Thank you for your gracious remarks. You have my heartfelt good wishes and prayers.”

In an interaction with senior journalists at Governor House during his three-day stay in Punjab, Bilawal had said that Maryam was performing well in the province. In the same breath referring the PML-N, he said some people got upset on his tour of Punjab as they did not want to see him here. He also had invited Maryam to contest from Sindh in next polls.

“However, CM Maryam felt good when Mr Bhutto-Zardari welcomed the verdict sentencing 14-year jail term to Faiz Hameed saying he was the main character behind targeting women like Maryam Nawaz and Faryal Talpur. His comment prompted CM Maryam to issue a statement thanking him for taking on her tormentor,” a source close to her told Dawn.

In response to her tweet on Friday, Bhutto-Zardari said: “Thank you, madam chief minister for the warm welcome and positive gesture.”

The PPP and PML-N, who are allies in the Centre, engaged in a war of words a few months ago over the canals issue in Sindh. The verbal exchange between the leaders of both parties had reached to the extend that the PPP demanded formal apology from Maryam Nawaz but she declined to oblige.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025