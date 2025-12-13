Expired cancer drugs scam: Third inquiry holds Mayo’s drug controller, three others guilty

LAHORE: The Mayo Hospital is once again under scrutiny following the administration of expired anti-cancer drugs to patients in July 2024.

Reports said a third high-level inquiry, finalised recently by the special secretary (operations) of the specialised healthcare and medical education department (SH&MED) has held four officials responsible for gross negligence.

The incident sparked outrage among patients’ relatives after the health of several patients deteriorated following the administration of the medication.

Reports at the time suggested that the hospital management may have attempted to suppress the true impact by seizing patient records and re-admitting discharged patients for emergency treatment.

Officials continue to retain positions

A five-member committee was constituted at that time by King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Ayaz Mahmood to launch the first investigations at the institute level.

According to the documents (a copy is also available with Dawn), the SH&MED special secretary (operations) finalised his inquiry into the matter some days back.

During the weeks-long investigations, four Mayo officials were held guilty of the charges.

They included deputy drug controller (DDC) Jawad Bhatti, charge nurse Shehla Nazeer and dispensers Shahzad Mahmood and Rizwan.

Particularly, the DDC was held responsible for the incident due to the nature/sensitivity of his assignments as the report marked many violations he committed.The inquiry report highlighted multiple violations, stating he failed to check incoming anti-cancer medicines, neglected periodic inspections of the Radium store, and did not accurately report the quantity of expired medicines.

Consequently, the inquiry officer imposed the punishment of withholding increments for three years on Bhatti and two others. This departmental action aligns with the recommendations of an earlier inquiry conducted by the additional secretary (development) of the health department, which also found the officials guilty.

Similarly, the allegations of gross negligence were also proved true in first investigations carried out by a probe committee constituted by the Mayo Hospital, Lahore.

Despite being held guilty in multiple inquiries involving serious risk to patient lives, the hospital authorities have reportedly permitted the officials to retain their designated positions.

An official said as per the standard practices, the authorities used to transfer the officials facing charges of serious negligence, particularly, during the involvement of the health of the patients.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025