E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Using official cavalcade, Punjab minister travels 700km to dine at a wedding

Asif Chaudhry Published December 13, 2025
Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique. — APP
Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique. — APP
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LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique skipped scheduled visits to public sector health facilities in Multan on Friday and rather attended a wedding ceremony along with his official cavalcade comprising multiple SUVs and police mobile.

The visit attracted strong criticism from social media after it transpired that the minister had attended the wedding ceremony of a son of a doctor who was recently held guilty of gross negligence in a medicines theft case and was awarded a major penalty under the Peeda Act.

The minister returned to Lahore without discharging official assignments/meetings as announced officially and conveyed to the higher authorities of Multan, including the police.

The issue came to the limelight when pictures of the minister with the doctor went viral on social media where critics accused him of misusing official resources for his private trip. Multan is 340km from Lahore.

Kh Salman defends his visit being a public figure

On Thursday, the office of the minister for the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department issued an alert for the Multan commissioner, regional police officer (RPO), deputy commissioner (DC), city police officer (CPO) and the information officer of Multan and intimated them about the official visit of Khwaja Rafique.

“Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique will proceed on an official tour to Multan as per the schedule/programme given in the letter,” reads the notification.

The office of the Punjab Health Department mentioned the official vehicles, including GBK-313 (Fortuner) and GBK- 434 (Double Cabin) in the letter to be noted for the senior officers including the commissioner, RPO and others for protocol.

They were further informed about the busy schedule of the minister in Multan that would start from Lahore at 8:30am and reach the Circuit House in Multan at 12 noon.

As per the next schedule, the health minister was supposed to visit the Nishtar Medical University at 1pm, Nishtar Hospital at 2pm, Nishtar Hospital-2 at 3pm and would leave for Lahore at 4pm on Friday.

Some officials in the NMU and the attached government hospitals told this reporter that the minister had not visited the places he was scheduled to visit and rather attended the wedding before his return to Lahore.

MINISTER: Khwaja Salman Rafique clarified his position saying that being a political figure there was no bar on him to attend private ceremonies.

He said that though he didn’t visit the NMU and attached hospitals in Multan as per the officially announced schedule, he held some meetings at Circuit House which were related to the health issues.

“I spent a busy day in Multan where I attended a private marriage party and met many people being a politician,” the minister said.

“Some elements involved in corrupt practices in the health sector are trying to make my official tour controversial and I will keep hammering them for looting public funds for their vested interests,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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Pakistan

Asif Chaudhry is a crime and health reporter for Dawn with over two decades of experience. His reporting focuses on uncovering corruption and highlighting systemic failures within the public sector. He can be found on X at @asif_28.

Asif Chaudhry

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Mushtaq Ahmed
Dec 13, 2025 10:01am
Tax payers money well spent.
Recommend 0
Ghani K
Dec 13, 2025 10:17am
Why blame minister when PM Sharif on average makes foreign trip one/ month
Recommend 0
MAM
Dec 13, 2025 11:06am
Visit public hospitals without schedule and check the quality of health facilities being provided to the people in need.
Recommend 0
Doc
Dec 13, 2025 11:33am
"I will keep hammering them" by attending their son's wedding ceremonies.
Recommend 0
Mullah
Dec 13, 2025 11:39am
This is how the politicians in this country loot the public money and enjoy while many ordinary citizens are struggling for two square meals a day.
Recommend 0
Farrukh
Dec 13, 2025 12:34pm
I request the honourable minister to revisit privately the public hospitals as he missex the visit earlier snd find welfare.for suffering humanity .
Recommend 0

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