PR employees facing salary delays

LAHORE: Railway employees, including drivers, have criticised the Pakistan Railways management for not paying them salaries on time despite an increase in department’s revenue.

They have urged the federal minister for railways and chief executive officer to ensure disbursement of salaries to all employees on time.

“Though the situation related to payment of salaries to all employees had improved to some extent, but for the last two months, we are receiving salaries late,” complained a driver while talking to Dawn.

He claimed the railway officers stationed in Lahore and other divisional headquarters were getting their salaries on time, however, the lower staff was facing delays in getting their salaries on time.

Another employee said: “The salary for the month of November is yet to be given to a number of employees, whose salary disbursement date was fifth. The salary for drivers, guards etc, whose disbursement date was tenth didn’t receive their salary till Thursday. And we have heard, it will be transferred to our accounts on Dec 17 or 18.”

A PR spokesperson dispelled the impression and said: “Those who get their salary on the first of every month, received their salary two days earlier. Similarly, others are receiving salaries on time. If there is a delay of one or two days,

they shouldn’t criticise the management.”

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025