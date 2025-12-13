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12 illegal petrol pumps sealed

Our Correspondent Published December 13, 2025
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NAROWAL: As many as 12 petrol pumps were sealed in Pasrur tehsil during an operation on Friday.

As per details, Pasrur Assistant Commissioner Sidra Sattar supervised the operation along with the Civil Defence Department against illegal petrol pumps in the area. During the operation, 12 illegal petrol pumps were sealed, while seven fuel dispensing machines were confiscated.

The AC conducted surprise raids in various parts of the city and issued strict directions for action against individuals involved in the unlawful sale of fuel.

She said that strict action would also be taken against those who rent out their shops or properties to facilitate such illegal activities. The crackdown on illegal petrol pumps would continue without any leniency, she added.

HOSPITAL VISIT: Punjab Labour & Human Resource Minister Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has given a three-month deadline for upgradation of the Sialkot Social Security Hospital from 50 to 100 beds and completion of a new emergency ward.

He gave these instructions during a surprise visit to the hospital.

He reviewed the ongoing up-gradation and revamping project and inspected the quality of work at the hospital. He directed officials to further accelerate the pace of work on the project.

Medical Superintendent Dr Tariq Bashir briefed the minister on various components of the up-gradation plan. The minister also inspected the boundary wall, emergency ward, and other construction and restoration works underway at the hospital.

During the visit, the minister took notice of stagnant sewage in front of the hospital and the Quaid-i-Azam Public School. The minister ordered to prepare the feasibility of a new drainage scheme from Pacca Kotli to the Nala Aik area. For this purpose, the Executive Engineer (Public Health) was called on the spot and issued immediate instructions.

The minister said that under the ongoing up-gradation, the number of beds had been increased from 50 to 100, while a modern eight bed emergency ward was also being added to the hospital. He announced that the entire upgradation and revamping project would be completed within three months.

Mr Butt said comprehensive steps were being taken to provide modern and high-quality healthcare facilities to labourers and the working class.

On the occasion, labour leader Mian Muhammad Iqbal said the minister had demonstrated his commitment to the welfare of workers by taking urgent measures to improve facilities at the hospital.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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