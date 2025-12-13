Burn unit goes operational at Gujranwala teaching hospital

GUJRAT: A state-of-the-art burn unit has been made functional at the Gujranwala Medical College Teaching Hospital near Gondlanwala on Thursday.

The burn center had been established at a cost of Rs280 million provided by the Punjab government.

The building of the unit had already been completed a couple of years ago but it could not be made functional due to non-availability of medical and paramedical staff.

Sources said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of the matter and got the health facility operational.

Hospital’s board of management chairman Saeed Ahmed Taj, Principal of Gujranwala Medical College Dr Iqbal Hussain and Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Nayyar Imran opened the unit at a ceremony in the hospital on Thursday.

The unit is expected to cater to the needs of the entire Gujranwala region, including the neighbouring districts.

An official source said the burn unit had been given well-trained burn surgeons, nursing staff, hi-tech dressing and medical support system with bacteria-free rooms.

He said the unit has the capacity to become a research and training facility

DPS: A state-of-the-art new campus of the Quaid-i-Azam Divisional Public School has been inaugurated in Wazirabad city on Friday.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated the campus at a ceremony.

Official sources said the building had been constructed with a sum of Rs225 million provided by the local businessmen, mainly by the owners of Dream Garden Housing Society.

Speaking to the participants of ceremony, the chief secretary said that modern laboratories, vast classrooms, latest digital library and other modern facilities had been provided in the school that would boost the standard of education in Wazirabad city and surrounding rural localities.

The CS said local students would no longer need to move to big cities for quality education.

Gujranwala Commissioner Naveed Haider Sheerazi, Wazirabad Assistant Commissioner Jawad Hussain and the local businessmen were also present at the occasion.

Local workers of ruling PML-N criticised the inauguration of the school by the bureaucracy without inviting elected representatives of Wazirabad district.

The CS was also briefed about the salient features of the institution by the commissioner.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025