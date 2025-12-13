One killed, seven injured in accidents

KASUR: A man was killed while seven others suffered injuries in three road accidents due to dense fog here on Friday.

In the first incident, a speedy bus hit a rickshaw from the rear on Ferozepur Road near Wadana village. Later, two cars also hit the three-wheeler as their drivers could not stop their vehicles. As a result, five passengers in the rickshaw suffered serious injuries.

The injured persons – Adnan, 20, Rizwan, 15, Abdul Aziz, 55, Zaheer, 32, and Abdullah, 40, were shifted to DHQ Hospital where Abdullah succumbed to his injuries.

In a separate incident, Arif, 50, and Farman, 28, were injured when a pickup collided with the three-wheeler they were travelling near Noorpur village at Chunian Allahabad Road.

Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the injured to Chunian THQ Hospital.Ali Ayan, 15, suffered injuries when a van collided with a factory bus from the rear due to poor visibility near Naqeebabad, on Ferozepur Road, in the limits of Saddar police station. He was hospitalised.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025