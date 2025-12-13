2 environment samples test positive for poliovirus in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: As the last anti-polio drive of 2025 will be started in Rawalpindi district from Dec 15 to Dec 18, two environment samples in Rawalpindi tested positive for poliovirus.

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ehsan Ghani told Dawn that the poliovirus was found in a sample collected by WHO from a nullah at Safdarabad near Pirwadhai and Dhoke Dalal.

The area is located at the border of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said that the poliovirus genetically linked to cluster which is active in Rahimyar Khan and Karachi.

Arrangements finalised for last polio campaign of 2025

“The result of the test is not worrisome as it has come through some group of people. However, the result of last month’s campaign will come in December’s environmental sample,” he said.

An important meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office regarding the last polio vaccination campaign of the year, which will continue from December 15 to December 18.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema and was attended by health officials, WHO representatives and officials of the district administration.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign including formation of teams, security plan and monitoring mechanism.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, while issuing instructions, said that all institutions will have to make joint efforts to eradicate the disease in Rawalpindi district.

He said that during the campaign, door-to-door access of teams should be ensured. Strict action will be taken against negligent staff, he said.

He further said that parents should fully cooperate with the teams to save their children from lifelong disabilities, as polio eradication is a national responsibility.

The deputy commissioner instructed all departments to ensure full support and supervision of the teams in the field during the campaign.

Four environmental samples tested positive in November—two from Lahore and two from Rawalpindi.

The four-day campaign aims to vaccinate nearly 23.3 million children in Punjab under the age of five against the crippling poliovirus, where 200,000 frontline workers will be part of the campaign.

While in Rawalpindi, more than 10,000 health workers and supervisors will go door-to-door to vaccinate over one million children, ensuring that no child misses the vaccine.

District Health Authority has finalised all preparations to ensure smooth and high-quality implementation across urban and rural areas of the district.

The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre has also deployed technical experts across priority districts to support the smooth and effective implementation of the campaign.

Punjab remains committed to ending polio and ensuring that every child receives the two life-saving drops that protect against this crippling disease.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025