Exam centres to be monitored through CCTV cameras

RAWALPINDI: Commissioner Rawalpindi on Friday directed for complete CCTV surveillance and implementation of the biometric attendance system in all marking examination centres, after taking the acting charge of Chairman Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE).

After assuming the acting charge, Commissioner Aamir Khattak chaired a meeting of the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. He said that, as chairman of the board, a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted regarding any negligence in discipline, irregularities in examinations, or recommendations/favouritism.

He issued strict instructions that every disciplinary case must be resolved within one week. He directed that the establishment of a control room for examinations must be ensured, and no irregularity or paper leakage during examinations will be tolerated under any circumstances.

He emphasised that transparency and discipline in the examination process should not be compromised. He instructed that CCTV cameras and biometric attendance system be implemented in marking centres, while complete CCTV surveillance must be ensured at sensitive examination centres.

On this occasion, the commissioner was given a detailed briefing on preparations for the annual SSC-I and HSSC-I examinations of 2026, including examination affairs, security, monitoring and discipline. It was briefed that the expected number of candidates for the SSC First Annual Examination 2026 is 243,064, while the expected number for the HSSC First Annual Examination is 157,856.

Various measures are being taken to ensure the transparent conduct of examinations, including the establishment of a monitoring system for practical labs and marking centres, training of supervisory staff before examinations, a new online bill-receiving system for supervisory staff, and action against head and sub-examiners if marking errors are proven.

It is noteworthy that the BISE Rawalpindi chairman’s seat has been vacant since October 17, as Mohammad Adnan Khan relinquished his charge as chairman after completing his three-year term from 2022 to 2025.

However, the Punjab government failed to appoint a regular chairman in the past two months.

This meeting, held at the Commissioner’s Office in Rawalpindi, was attended by the controller of examinations of the Rawalpindi board, the board secretary, the additional commissioner of coordination, the director of local government, the additional commissioner of consolidation, and other board officials.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025