Murree winter preparedness exercise launched

RAWALPINDI: Rescue 1122 and other departments launched a two-day “Murree Winter Preparedness Exercise” following instructions from the chief minister of Punjab.

The exercise aimed to enhance the readiness of the departments to cope with heavy snowfall and harsh weather conditions in the hilly area.

Addressing the field formations at the start of the exercise, Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer said the objective of the activity was to assess the emergency response readiness of Rescue 1122 during severe snowfall and extreme weather conditions, ensuring timely rescue services and safety of lives and property in any unforeseen situation.

The two-day scenario-based exercise is underway in the mountainous areas of Murree with active participation from Rescue 1122, the district administration, highway, health, NHMP and other relevant departments, a spokesman for Rescue 1122 said in a press release.

The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre is ensuring live monitoring of the exercise and mobilising essential logistics from nearby districts as needed.

Dr Naseer said heavy snowfall witnessed in Murree every year endangers the lives of both tourists and local residents. Therefore, preparedness, timely decision-making and effective coordination among all relevant departments are essential for managing any emergency situation.

He said the exercise aimed to further strengthen inter-agency coordination, joint operational response and information sharing mechanisms to ensure an immediate and integrated response during potential blizzards, road closures, stranded traffic and medical emergencies.

Dr Naseer added that the exercise included realistic scenarios related to safe evacuation, medical response, road clearance, inter-agency communication and rescue operations during extreme weather, enabling operational staff to handle any unforeseen situation more efficiently while ensuring the safety of lives and property.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025