E-Paper | March 20, 2026

PHC seeks reports in missing person cases

APP Published December 13, 2025
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PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Friday heard six petitions related to missing persons, with Chief Justice SM Atiq Shah seeking detailed reports from the federal and provincial governments, as well as all the parties concerned, in two of the cases.

The court referred the two petitions to the Missing Persons Commission for further action, while two cases were disposed of after the recovery of the missing individuals.

The additional advocate general, deputy attorney general, the home department’s focal person, and senior police officials appeared before the court.

In a petition filed by a woman seeking the recovery of her children, the additional advocate general informed the court that the relevant SHO had travelled to Karachi to trace the children’s father. He stated that the father had reportedly fled to Karachi with the children and switched off his mobile phone. The CJ directed that the matter be taken up with the additional chief secretary home and the CCPO Peshawar, and instructed that a report also be obtained from the advocate general Sindh.

In another case, the petitioners’ counsel informed the court that Umar Jadoon Advocate, who practices in Peshawar and Abbottabad, had allegedly been taken away from outside the PHC.

The CJ questioned the reason for his disappearance, to which the petitioner responded that Mr Jadoon had spoken on social media about the situation in Gaza.

CJ Atiq Shah ordered that this case also be referred to the Missing Persons Commission.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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