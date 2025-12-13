Training workshop ends

MARDAN: A five-day training workshop organised under the Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative (PYLI) in collaboration with the British Council and the Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement concluded on Friday at Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan.

On the concluding day, the vice chancellor, Prof. Jamil Ahmed, while addressing the participants, said that programmes like PYLI were playing a significant role in equipping the youth with confidence, leadership skills and practical knowledge.

He added that the university always encouraged such initiatives that created positive change and a sense of social responsibility among the youth.

On this occasion, the VC distributed certificates and shields among the participants of the workshop, appreciating their performance. The participants thanked the British Council and the university administration and said that this training was a valuable addition to their professional journey.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025