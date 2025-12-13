PHC moved against nomination of ‘non-journalist’ for civil award

PESHAWAR: A senior journalist has moved the Peshawar High Court against the conferment of the ‘Pakistan Civil Award’ on a ‘non-journalist’ in the category of journalism from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mohammad Shamim Shahid filed the petition, requesting the court to declare illegal and null and void the notification issued by the Cabinet Division to name Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, who “lacked journalistic credentials”, for the civil award Sitara-i-Imtiaz in the journalism category.

He sought orders for the respondents, including the federal government through cabinet secretary and the information and broadcasting ministry, to quash the selection of Mr Sarhadi and reconsider the award in the journalism category through a fair, transparent and merit-based process.

The petitioner, who is a former president of Peshawar Press Club and Khyber Union of Journalists, further sought the court’s orders for the respondents to include his name for consideration in accordance with the law.

He sought interim relief requesting that during pendency of the petition, the respondents be restrained from handing over that civil award to Mr Sarhadi, whose name was mentioned in the impugned notification issued on Aug 14, 2025.

The awards will be given away during the investiture ceremony to be held on Pakistan Day next year.

The petition, filed through advocate Rahmanullah, included as respondents the federal government through the secretary of the Cabinet Division, the country’s president through his principal secretary, federal information secretary, deputy secretary (awards), Cabinet Division and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through its chief secretary.

The petitioner highlighted his contributions in the field of journalism including the national and international media organisations wherein he has worked.

He said that the government announced civil awards on Aug 14 in six orders, including The Order of Pakistan, The Order of Shujaat, The Order of Imtiaz and The Order of Quaid-e-Azam, The Order of Khidmat and President Award for Pride of Performance.

The petitioner added that there were four categories in each Order namely: Nishan, Hilal, Sitara and Tamgha except the President Award for Pride of Performance.

He said that Article 259 (2) of the Constitution read with Decoration Act 1975 form the basis for conferment of the Pakistan Civil Awards by the president of Pakistan on the citizens of Pakistan in recognition of gallantry, academic distinction, sports, nursing, human rights and public service.

The petitioner said that the recommendations for the awards were invited by the Cabinet Division in Dec every year from all the ministries, divisions and provincial governments.

He said that in the impugned notification, the respondents had chosen the candidates for the awards from the field of journalism throughout the country, and similarly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr Sarhadi was selected for Sitara-i-Imtiaz by declaring him as a journalist/ columnist.

The petitioner said that Mr Sarhadi was a non-journalist, as he was neither a member of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, KhUJ and the press club.

He said that the said respondent possessed membership of different organisations including Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Dry Port Standing Committee, director and chairman of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as Abassen Columnist Association.

The petitioner contended that he was a deserving individual for the award instead of Mr Sarhadi. He added that the impugned selection was contrary to the spirit and purpose of the civil awards, which were meant to recognise genuine excellence and services.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025