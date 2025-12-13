Cantt board stopped from acting against police employees housing society

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has temporarily stopped the cantonment board from taking any adverse action against the Police Employees Cooperative Housing Society, which has challenged its inclusion in the cantonment limits by the federal government.

A bench consisting of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Wiqar Ahmad issued notices to the respondents, including the defence ministry, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary, Peshawar Cantonment chief executive officers (CEO) and others seeking their response to a petition field by the Police Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS) through its administrative officer, Sarwar Jan Marwat, requesting the court to declare as illegal an SRO issued by the ministry over a decade ago, through which the society was several areas including the petitioner society were included in the limits of the cantonment.

The petitioner has sought declaration of the court requested to the effect that the impugned SRO issued on July 12, 2014, which was allegedly kept a secret till recent past, was contrary to several provisions and the scheme of provincial autonomy enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

It further requested the court to declare as illegal the impugned notices issued by the cantonment executive officer (CEO) to the society on July 2 and July 18, 2025.

Court seeks govt response to plea against inclusion of society in cantonment limits

It also sought directives of the court for the ministry of defence to withdraw or cancel the impugned SRO so as to revert the PECHS, commonly called Police Colony, to its previous status.

Through the first notice on July 2, 2025, to the administration of the police colony carrying the subject “Un-authorised/illegal construction - Police Colony” the CEO informed the petitioner that through the SRO of 2014, the boundaries of the Peshawar Cantonment were extended by inclusion of land situated in three villages, including Tehkal Bala No1, Regi Lalma and Malakandher lying across Jamrud Road and small portion of private land.

He added that the occupants of the Police Colony were carrying out unauthorised or illegal construction at the locality without intimation and prior permission of Cantt Board, Peshawar as the said locality was the extension of Peshawar Cantonment Board (CB).

Through that notice, the CEO also sought multiple documents from the petitioner-society. The second impugned notice was issued by the CEO on Jul 18, 2025, informing the society that approval of building was the sole power of the CB since the area where the said colony was situated fell in the extended area of the Board, therefore, provisions of the Cantonment Act were applicable to it.

The CEO had claimed in the notice that the president of the society had no authority to approve the building plan, so he should stop any ongoing construction in the extended limits of the CB and should apply for approval of the building plan.

Advocate Niaz Khan appeared for the petitioner and said that the respondent Military Estate Officer, after approval from the relevant officer, had transferred ownership of a piece of state land measuring 392 kanals through a letter on July 11, 1981, in favour of the petitioner.

He said that prior to that there existed a registered society namely NWFP Police Housing Scheme which was registered on Jul 19, 1976 under the Cooperative Societies Act, 1925.

The lawyer said that the petitioner society had its own administrative staff and generated its own revenue for the developmental work of the society.

He said that the respondent CB’s CEO sent the impugned letter mentioning that the government had declared three local areas including the society as Cantonment area through the impugned SRO in 2014.

The counsel argued that the petitioner- society replied to the said notice requesting for exclusion of the society from the cantonment area.

He said that on Jul 18 the second notice was sent to the society by the CEO, wherein the request of the petitioner was not considered.

The lawyer argued that the impugned SRO had no legal effect upon the rights of the petitioner because the same was passed secretly to keep the petitioner in the dark, which was against the fundamental rights of the petitioner.

Mr Niaz said that the petitioner only gained knowledge of the impugned SRO when it received the first letter of the CEO.

He added that the inordinate delay of 11 years between the issuance of the SRO in 2014 and the first notice in 2025 rendered the entire action dormant and liable to be set aside.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025