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De-worming drive concludes in Mohmand

A Correspondent Published December 13, 2025
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MOHMAND: Nearly 178,000 children were administered free medication during the fifth phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ s de-worming programme, which concluded in Mohmand district on Friday. The programme was aimed at shielding school-going children from intestinal parasites.

Students from class 1 to 10 including out of schools children of up to 14 year age received a single dose of medication against common intestinal worms.

“This annual drive is a cornerstone for building healthier futures, especially in underserved tribal belts where malnutrition rates remain high,” said Dr. Ayesha Khan, a provincial health official involved in the programme.

POLIO CAMPAIGN: A meeting was held in the deputy commissioner’s office at Ghalanai in Mohmand district to review preparations for the upcoming polio vaccination campaign here the other day.

Deputy commissioner Mohmand Muhammad Yasir Hassan, district health officer Dr Adnan, ADC Iftikharuddin Khan, EPI programme’s Dr. Zain, ulema and local elders participated in the meeting.DHO Dr Adnan briefed the gathering on the polio campaign which will continue from December 15 to 18.

POWER OUTAGES: Residents of Halimzai tehsil of Mohmand district on Friday held a demonstration to protest against what they termed crippling power cuts and delay in the construction of Gursal and Karapa roads that have isolated their border communities for years.

The protesters gathered in the Chanda Bazar, where locals merchants, farmers and families blocked traffic with barricades of stones and banners on the main Peshawar-Bajaur Road.

“We have endured 18 hours without electricity daily, our children bear the brunt of cold weather and businesses bleed dry,” said Murad Khan, who led the protesters chanting slogans against Pesco and the district administration “No light, no road”. The blockade continued for two hours, amplifying calls for urgent repairs and a stable grid in this former FATA enclave.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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