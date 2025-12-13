E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Swabi police step up night patrolling

A Correspondent Published December 13, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SWABI: The district police have enhanced night patrolling and snap checking on various highways and places across the district to discourage anti-state elements and militants.

DPO Swabi Ziauddin Ahmed said that checking at various points had been tightened across the district to provide security to the public, said a press release issued on Friday.

The police were closely checking the suspects and vehicles during night patrolling and snap checking. Using modern technology, detailed checking of dozens of vehicles and several suspects was conducted.

DPO Ziauddin Ahmed saidthat the purpose of snap checking was to prevent miscreants and criminals from anti-social activities and to protect the lives and property of the people.

Power lines: Hanging electricity wires and tilted poles in Shahmansoor Township pose a grave threat to lives of residents while Urban Areas Development Authority (UADA) Shahmansoor officials have failed to take practical step for provision of the required facilities, residents said on Friday.

Established about three decades back, the Shahmansoor Town is the only housing scheme in the district and according to the official track-record no developmental work has been carried out during the last five years despite several complaints were lodged by the residents in this regard.

Members of Shahmansoor Township Welfare Association (STWA) say that they have repeatedly reminded the project director and all other officials but every time they were told that it was the responsibility of the Pesco to rectify the problem.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe