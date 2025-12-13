Swabi police step up night patrolling

SWABI: The district police have enhanced night patrolling and snap checking on various highways and places across the district to discourage anti-state elements and militants.

DPO Swabi Ziauddin Ahmed said that checking at various points had been tightened across the district to provide security to the public, said a press release issued on Friday.

The police were closely checking the suspects and vehicles during night patrolling and snap checking. Using modern technology, detailed checking of dozens of vehicles and several suspects was conducted.

DPO Ziauddin Ahmed saidthat the purpose of snap checking was to prevent miscreants and criminals from anti-social activities and to protect the lives and property of the people.

Power lines: Hanging electricity wires and tilted poles in Shahmansoor Township pose a grave threat to lives of residents while Urban Areas Development Authority (UADA) Shahmansoor officials have failed to take practical step for provision of the required facilities, residents said on Friday.

Established about three decades back, the Shahmansoor Town is the only housing scheme in the district and according to the official track-record no developmental work has been carried out during the last five years despite several complaints were lodged by the residents in this regard.

Members of Shahmansoor Township Welfare Association (STWA) say that they have repeatedly reminded the project director and all other officials but every time they were told that it was the responsibility of the Pesco to rectify the problem.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025