KMU-IPMR to offer two MS degree programmes

PESHAWAR: The Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (IPMR) at Khyber Medical University (KMU) has received formal approval from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad, for the launch of two new postgraduate programmes: MS Prosthetics & Orthotics and MS Occupational Therapy.

With this approval, KMU-IPMR becomes the first institution in Pakistan to offer these specialised MS degrees, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of rehabilitation sciences and the strengthening of academic and clinical training capacity across the country.

These newly approved programmes will produce highly qualified professionals equipped with advanced expertise in prosthetic and orthotic device design, assistive technologies, functional rehabilitation and modern occupational therapy practices.

The initiative will significantly expand access to specialised rehabilitation services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while addressing the increasing national demand for advanced rehabilitation specialists.

KMU-IPMR continues to play a leading role in the development of physiotherapy and rehabilitation sciences in the province.

Through high-quality education, evidence-based practice, multidisciplinary rehabilitation services and innovative clinical approaches, the institute has consistently contributed to the care and rehabilitation of individuals with disabilities, injuries, congenital disorders and chronic illnesses.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025