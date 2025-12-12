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Nine beggars held in Bajaur

A Correspondent Published December 12, 2025
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BAJAUR: The authorities arrested nine professional beggars during an anti-beggars operation here on Thursday.

The crackdown on beggars, a part of the provincial government initiative to discourage the professional beggars, was launched jointly by the district administration, child protection department and social welfare department, said an official statement.

According to the statement issued from the deputy commissioner’s office, nine professional beggars including women and children were arrested in the action led by additional assistant commissioner Arshad Kamal. It stated that a number of police personnel were also part of the drive conducted in various major bazaars and public places including Khar Bazaar.

The statement stated that most of the beggars were non-locals, saying that the miner beggars were handover to the local child protection office for observation while the rest were sent to local police station to be returned to their respective districts.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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