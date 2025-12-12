Commuters complain of being overcharged by transporters

SWABI: All the public transporters here in the district overcharge commuters on all routes and in this regard neither the traffic police nor the district administration has played their due role to stop it, leaving the people at the mercy of transporters.

It has been observed while talking to people and transporters that transporters without any fear of being fined by the traffic police openly overcharge people and those who refuse to pay additional fare are told point blank to catch another vehicle.

The correspondent also visited the flying coach stand at Swabi interchange, Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway; where the transporters were found fleecing the commuters on the pretext of shortage of vehicles, collecting Rs500 fare from Swabi to Rawalpindi, instead of Rs400.

The same practice has also been adopted by public transporters of general bus stand, district headquarters and public transporters of all other bus stands.

It has been learnt that the district traffic in-charge has recently been transferred due to flagrant violations of the official fare by public transporters.

When an official of traffic police was contacted in this regard, he said that the big issue was that the commuters didn’t lodge complaint against the transporters.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025