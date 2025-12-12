Chitramas festival kicks off in Kalash valleys

CHITRAL: Winter festival Chitramas kicked off in all the three valleys Bumburate, Birir and Rumbur where intial rituals are being performed by Kalash people as per the calendar, while the festivals pans over two weeks.

The festival consists of dozens of rituals to be performed as per the schedule due to which the festival is said to be the most comprehensive of all the four major festivals of Kalash people as in some of those no non-Kalashi is allowed to even enter the Kalash villages.

The festival will conclude on 23rd December which coincides with the new year of the Kalash calendar.

Its opening ritual sarazari was performed in Rumbur Valley two days ago in which the children of less than two years were dressed up in new clothes and costumes.

Tourists have started pouring into the valleys in small number which will reach its climax during the last four days of the festival when all the hotels and guest houses will be occupied.

Kalash Valleys Development Authority has made all-inclusive arrangements of sanitation and parking for the tourists during the festival in all the three valleys while tourist facilitation desks have been established in a number of places both in Chitral city and at the entrance points to the valleys.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025