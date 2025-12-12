Jirga reviews security situation in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR: A jirga of Maidanelders was held in Kumber on Thursday to review the prevailing security situation in the area.

The deputy commissioner, Mohammad Arif Khan, and commandant Dir scouts Col Shahid Aslam presided over the jirga. District police officer Taimur Khan, DSPs and other stakeholders were also present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner thanked the elders for their cooperation and said the provincial government and the district administration were united with the people against anti-state elements.

He said all necessary measures would be taken to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property, urging the public not to cooperate with militants.

The commandant Dir scouts expressed gratitude to the elders for supporting the security forces in all circumstances, saying targeted operations would be conducted wherever militants were found. He added that action would also be taken against those facilitating anti-state activities.

The elders reaffirmed their full solidarity with the armed forces, vowing to make every sacrifice necessary for national security, peace and the eradication of terrorism.

The deputy commissioner also issued on-the-spot orders to relevant departments for resolution of several local issues.

CAREER COUNSELLING SEMINAR: The district administration and the district youth office jointly organised a career counselling seminar at a private college in Balambat on Thursday to help students make informed academic and professional choices at an early stage.

District youth officer Jehan Zeb informed participants that adolescence was the right time to recognise their strengths and choose a career path that matched their aptitude.

A college teacher, Yasir, briefed students on various career pathways and advised them to consult senior teachers before making crucial academic decisions. Students appreciated the session and demanded that similar programmes be arranged regularly.

Wedding customs: Elders and religious scholars in Jandol subdivision have announced to abolish extravagant wedding customs and promote nikah ceremonies in line with Islamic principles.

In a unanimous decision, ‘mehr’ has been fixed at half a tola of gold, while the participants also agreed that families violating the decision would face a social boycott.

The decision was taken at a jirga held at the hujra of Malik Firas Khan Mishwani. The meeting was chaired by Malik Nasruddin and Maulana Muhammad Ismail and attended by chairman Khair Gul, Malik Zar Muhammad Khan, Maulana Muhammad Noor Khan, Dr Mir Afzal and dozens of other local elders.

The elders clarified that while the standard ‘mehr’ would remain half a tola of gold, fathers had been allowed to give additional jewellery or household items to their daughters or daughters-in-law on a voluntary basis.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025