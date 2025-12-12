Gomal Medical College students continue protest

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The students of Gomal Medical College (GMC) continued their protest against the administration for second consecutive day here on Thursday.

Fourth-year students of GMC, led by Aslam Khattak, have been protesting against the administration for not allowing them to sit examinations over low attendance. Protesters blocked Dera Zhob Road, causing a major traffic disruption and severe inconvenience to locals.

Ashraf Bettini, a representative of Young Doctors Association (YDA), addressed the protesters and alleged that the college administration was targeting students. He said that 15 students of second-year, 14 students of third-year and 97 students of fourth-year students were targeted by administration.

He urged chief minister, provincial health minister, local lawmakers and vice-chancellor of Khyber Medical University to take immediate notice of issue.

Dr Naseem Saba, the dean of GMC, rejected allegations of protesting students and said that according to rules of Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), students with less than 75 per cent attendance were not allowed to appear in examinations.

She said that it was not a new decision and such rules were enforced every year. She said that examinations of other students were also canceled over low attendance but they did not hold protest as they acknowledged their mistake.

Dr Saba said that some students of fourth-year having below 50 per cent and even zero attendance were protesting instead of accepting their shortcomings.

Enraged students attempted to stop the car of Dr Saba but they were unsuccessful. She alleged that students tried to attack her and injured three security personnel. Following the incident, a case was registered at Dera Town police station.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025