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Joint strategy evolved to rid Lakki, Karak of terrorists

A Correspondent Published December 12, 2025
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LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration, police and security officials have agreed to implement a coordinated and joint strategy to launch result-oriented operations against terrorists and establish lasting peace in Lakki Marwat and Karak districts.

In lakki Marwat, a security conference held at the Brigade Headquarters on Thursday reviewed the security situation and current threats and security challenges with special focus on the ongoing operations against Khwarij.

Commander 55 Brigade, brig Haider Ali, the deputy commissioner, Hameedullah Khan, district police officer Nazir Khan and other officials were in attendance.

A police official privy to the meeting said that the participants of the conference agreed that the coordinated actions were inevitable to eliminate terrorism and establish peace in the area. He said that a mechanism of intelligence sharing was also chalked out to tighten noose around terrorists and make actions against them a success.

In Karak, a high level meeting chaired by the regional police officer Kohat, Abbas Majeed Marwat, reviewed overall law and order situation, crime rate and security of sensitive and important installations.

DPO Karak Saood Khan, SP investigation, SP CTD, DSP security, SDPOs and officials of special branch and district security branch were in attendance.

Matters pertaining to potential threats of terrorism and operational preparedness of the police and the foolproof security plan for upcoming anti-polio drive also came under discussion at the meeting.

The regional police officer directed the subordinate officials to expedite actions against anti-state elements, terrorist networks and criminal gangs.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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