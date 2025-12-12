Lawyers’ body seeks record of district bar’s lifetime memberships

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) has demanded the complete record of lifetime memberships issued by the District Bar Association Islamabad (DBAI) amid allegations that nearly 300 memberships were recently granted in violation of rules and at nominal fees.

IBC Vice Chairman Mohammad Naseer Kayani told Dawn that the council requested the relevant documents several days ago, but the bar association had not provided them so far.

He said the IBC took notice after receiving complaints that lifetime memberships, which ordinarily require a payment of Rs50,000, were being granted for a significantly lower fee.

He clarified that only the IBC had the authority to waive the fee partially or entirely, and that too based on recommendations of its executive committee.

The issue has stirred debate among the legal fraternity with some lawyers describing the IBC’s move as politically motivated.

They claim the scrutiny was initiated because the incumbent DBAI president, who allegedly oversaw the award of these memberships, intends to contest the upcoming bar elections.

Senior lawyer Mohammad Waqas Malik criticised the development, calling it an attempt to manipulate the electoral process.

He alleged that a selective group of lawyers was granted lifetime memberships shortly before the polls.

Malik urged the adoption of a uniform eligibility criterion so that all lawyers could seek lifetime membership on equal footing.

In contrast, DBAI General Secretary Abdul Haleem Boto defended the bar’s actions.

He said the association had been granting lifetime memberships since the 1980s, with 2,347 awarded to date.

According to him, there had never been a fixed fee for such memberships, and historically the bar charged between Rs5,000 and Rs10,000.

He rejected the allegation of pre-poll rigging, arguing that lawyers vote based on personal affiliations and that the issuance of memberships does not influence electoral preferences.

He also said the lifetime memberships were awarded to around 200 lawyers.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025