E-Paper | March 19, 2026

PPP pledges to champion human rights

Bakhtawar Mian Published December 12, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to protecting and promoting human rights in the country.

It also organised a special event to highlight its continued struggle and achievements in this field on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

Secretary General for Human Rights Ms Malaika Raza stated that while Pakistan continues to face numerous human rights challenges, PPP has always remained at the forefront of the struggle for democracy, equality, and social justice.

She recalled the vision of Benazir Bhutto, under whose leadership a strong foundation for progressive human rights policies was established, and said that the party remains firmly committed to advancing that mission.

She further noted that during the current year, three landmark bills focused on protecting vulnerable segments of society were passed. The most significant among them is the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities, a long-standing demand of religious minority communities.

She paid special tribute to Senator Farhatullah Babar for his tireless efforts, principled stance, and his crucial role in drafting and advocating for this historic legislation.

Another key area she highlighted was the legislation on food security, aimed at securing the right to adequate food for all citizens, especially the marginalised.

Speaking on climate justice, Ms Raza appreciated the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for prioritising climate change at national and global forums.

Due to Pakistan’s sustained advocacy, the Loss and Damage Fund was approved internationally – an achievement made possible through the consistent struggle of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Additional Secretary General of the PPP Human Rights Cell, Raja Shakeel Abbas, also expressed his views and reaffirmed the need for stronger institutional frameworks to protect the rights of all citizens.

At the end, Senator Farhatullah Babar appreciated the participants and reaffirmed the party’s unwavering commitment to democratic values, human dignity, and constitutional rights.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Bakhtawar Mian is a Dawn reporter based in Islamabad with over 27 years of experience in journalism. He covers social issues and handles special assignments for the publication.

Bakhtawar Mian

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe