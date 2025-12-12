PPP pledges to champion human rights

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to protecting and promoting human rights in the country.

It also organised a special event to highlight its continued struggle and achievements in this field on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

Secretary General for Human Rights Ms Malaika Raza stated that while Pakistan continues to face numerous human rights challenges, PPP has always remained at the forefront of the struggle for democracy, equality, and social justice.

She recalled the vision of Benazir Bhutto, under whose leadership a strong foundation for progressive human rights policies was established, and said that the party remains firmly committed to advancing that mission.

She further noted that during the current year, three landmark bills focused on protecting vulnerable segments of society were passed. The most significant among them is the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities, a long-standing demand of religious minority communities.

She paid special tribute to Senator Farhatullah Babar for his tireless efforts, principled stance, and his crucial role in drafting and advocating for this historic legislation.

Another key area she highlighted was the legislation on food security, aimed at securing the right to adequate food for all citizens, especially the marginalised.

Speaking on climate justice, Ms Raza appreciated the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for prioritising climate change at national and global forums.

Due to Pakistan’s sustained advocacy, the Loss and Damage Fund was approved internationally – an achievement made possible through the consistent struggle of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Additional Secretary General of the PPP Human Rights Cell, Raja Shakeel Abbas, also expressed his views and reaffirmed the need for stronger institutional frameworks to protect the rights of all citizens.

At the end, Senator Farhatullah Babar appreciated the participants and reaffirmed the party’s unwavering commitment to democratic values, human dignity, and constitutional rights.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025