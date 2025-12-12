Five persons killed as van plunges into River Jhelum

Rescue officials pull out the van from the River Jhelum on Thursday. — Dawn

JEHLUM: At least five people travelling from Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to Rawalpindi were killed on Thursday after their Hiace van plunged into the River Jhelum, while four others remained missing, officials said.

The van, carrying 12 passengers, was coming from Hajera in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and plunged into the river while navigating a turn near Garari Bridge in the Kahuta area of Rawalpindi on Thursday morning, as per Rescue 1122 sources.

According to Rescue 1122, four people have been confirmed dead.

Three of the deceased were identified as Khawaja Naeem, 45, an assistant professor at a government inter college in Hajira; his mother, Fatima Begum, 67; and Adeel Arif, 22.

The fourth victim was later identified as Shaukat Khan, a resident of Buner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who was earning his livelihood in Hajira.

His body was shifted to CMH Rawalakot, where it would be handed over to his family upon their arrival, said Sudhnoti Deputy Commissioner Mumtaz Hussain Kazmi.

District Emergency Officer 1122 Rawalpindi Sighbatullah said that four people have been rescued so far and were rushed to the Kahuta Tehsil Hospital in Rawalpindi.

Sudhnoti Deputy Commissioner Mumtaz Hussain Kazmi also confirmed that among the five survivors, Basit — the driver’s helper — later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Rawalpindi.

Superintendent THQ hospital, Dr Samina, also confirmed that the rescued persons had been shifted to the medical facility.

The Rescue 1122 official also confirmed that “four bodies of the drowned victims, including a female, had been retrieved and shifted to hospitals, where their identity was being ascertained”.

He added that the van had been pulled out of the water, and a search for the other passengers was underway.

Earlier, Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engineer Amir Khattak, has directed all relevant authorities, including health, Rescue 1122, traffic police and tehsil administration to launch a coordinated operation for the missing passengers.

The rescue operation continued till dusk, but had to stop as low-light conditions did not allow divers to search for the missing.

Rescue officials said the search will resume at first light on Friday, but expressed fear that the river’s current may have carried away the missing passengers.

Sudhnoti Deputy Commissioner Mumtaz Hussain Kazmi said that at least four more persons were believed to be missing, as their relatives had contacted AJK authorities.

They were identified as Umar Hayat, 32; Amir Liaqat, 15; Adnan Sohail, 35; and Saghir Sadiq — all residents of Poonch division.

On August 24 last year, a fatal accident at the same Garari bridge claimed 24 lives after a bus plunged into the river, while in another accident over 14 passengers were seriously injured in a bus accident in the area on the Kahuta- Hajera AJK road in October 2024.

Following these accidents, the district police and traffic had launched a drive to inspect the condition of the public service vehicles. However, it ended after a few months.

Mohammad Asghar from Rawalpindi also contributed to the story

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025