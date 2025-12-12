Minister blames declining breastfeeding for infant deaths

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Mohammad Yousuf on Thursday said infants in Pakistan continue to die from diarrhoea, pneumonia and malnutrition because families abandon breastfeeding without medical reason.

He said such behaviour amounts to “committing a sin” when Allah Almighty has clearly directed mothers to breastfeed their children.

The minister was speaking at a national consultation “Advocating, promoting and supporting breastfeeding guided by Quranic injunctions and sayings of Prophet Muhammad PBUH” at a local hotel.

He announced a national movement to promote breastfeeding and curb preventable newborn deaths linked to formula feeding.

Announces national movement to promote breastfeeding and curb preventable newborn deaths linked to formula feeding

The minister said breastfeeding was not only a health matter but a religious obligation. He urged ulema across the country to dedicate at least five minutes of their Friday sermons to explaining the religious and social importance of breastfeeding.

He said the ministry with support from Unesco will mobilise scholars and community leaders nationwide to counter the rising promotion of formula milk through commercial channels and revive breastfeeding as a moral, religious and public health priority. He added that breast milk substitutes cannot match breast milk in strength, nutrition, immunity or long-term physical and mental health benefits.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs in collaboration with Unicef and attended by leading scholars, including Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Allama Raghib Naeemi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Ashrafi, Mohammad Bux Sani and Dr Shahid from the ministry, as well as ulema and scholars from various schools of thought.

Representatives of other faiths, including Christianity, Hinduism and Sikhism, also participated.

Unicef Deputy Representative in Pakistan Sharmeela Rasool, Nutrition Chief Anteneh Girma Minas and several health experts were also present.

A joint declaration, presented by Unicef’s Fahmida Khan, was unanimously endorsed by ulema, calling for religious mobilisation, community education, strict regulation of formula milk marketing and creation of supportive spaces for breastfeeding mothers.

In his keynote address, Allama Naeemi said nearly six million children were born in Pakistan every year and only about 2,000 of them medically required formula feeding after losing their mothers. He said every other child was born with complete nourishment provided by nature in the form of breast milk, which protected against diarrhoea, pneumonia and other infections, strengthened mental development and created an irreplaceable bond between mother and child.

He urged mosques to establish worship and breastfeeding-friendly spaces for mothers so they can pray and feed their children with dignity. He also called for the creation of secure breastfeeding areas for working mothers and said promoting breastfeeding must become a nationwide religious and social movement.

Allama Ashrafi said breastfeeding for two years was also a natural form of birth spacing that protected maternal and child health.

Health experts including Dr Saba Shuja and Dr Mohammad Salman highlighted national breastfeeding indicators and stressed the need for early initiation within the first hour of birth.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025