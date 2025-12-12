Replies sought on petition against CCD encounters

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought replies from the federal secretary for interior, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) on a petition against alleged fake encounters by the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Punjab and seeking implementation of the Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act 2022.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition jointly filed by four lawyers in the wake of recent killing of a young lawyer allegedly by police in Vehari.

Petitioners Mian Dawood, Pervaiz Elahi Bhaddar, Rai Imran Khan and Nadeem Abbas Dogar personally appeared before the court.

They argued that the CCD, since its establishment in January, had created a state of fear and panic in society with an impression that the police can, now, kill any person by declaring him a criminal after preparing his past criminal record.

They said, according to media reports, nearly 1,100 citizens had been killed in police encounters so far in Punjab.

The lawyers argued that the superior judiciary, in multiple judgments, had already declared fake police encounters unconstitutional and illegal.

They stated that the recent killing of a young lawyer, Zeeshan Dhaddi, at his residence by the police in Vehari was a shameful example of fake encounters.

They pointed out that the Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act 2022 was enacted specifically to curb fake encounters, which empowers the FIA to conduct an inquiry into every custodial death within 30 days.

The petitioners asked the court to immediately halt all police encounters in Punjab and direct the FIA to conduct inquiries into police encounters conducted since the creation of the CCD.

Justice Chaudhry directed the respondents to submit their replies by the third week of January.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025