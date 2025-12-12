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Punjab Police to patrol motorways

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 12, 2025
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LAHORE: The Punjab Police and the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) have finalised a safety and security cooperation agreement in which the police will also patrol the motorways.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar and NH&MP Additional IG Saad Akhtar Bharwana signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Thursday.

DIG (R&D) Fawaduddin Qureshi, Motorways Central Zone DIG Imran Shahid, and AIG (Admin & Security) Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi were also present on the occasion.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said that the joint safety operations and a hotline between both forces had already been activated. He said that joint checking of public service vehicles at specific points on the motorway had begun from late Thursday night.

He said that during the process, data of drivers, conductors, and helpers would be collected, and unverified staff would not be allowed to enter the motorway.

Dr Anwar said that real-time intelligence sharing had been initiated on the national highways to prevent terrorism, smuggling, and movement of stolen vehicles. He said that both forces would strengthen the security system through highway monitoring, data sharing, and the use of modern technology.

“Immediate alerts will be issued regarding suspicious individuals entering or moving on national highways, while a joint traffic management plan of both forces will remain active during fog and holiday seasons,” he said.

The MoU also said that in case of natural disasters or accidents on highways, the Punjab and motorway police forces would conduct joint rescue and relief operations under an integrated system.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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