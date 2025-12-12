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KPIs for ACs as well

From the Newspaper Published December 12, 2025
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LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for assistant commissioners, similar to those already in place for deputy commissioners, to ensure strict monitoring of urban management and beautification efforts across the province.

Under the new KPIs, action will be taken against officials for open manholes, broken roads, garbage dumps, damaged green belts, deteriorated paintwork and presence of encroachments.

Such lapses will trigger immediate warnings for respective assistant commissioners, says a handout.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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