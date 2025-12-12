LHC disposes of plea for recovery of woman

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Thursday disposed of a petition of a woman seeking recovery of her married daughter allegedly abducted six years ago and directed the police to keep submitting a progress report on the investigation every 15 days.

During the hearing, the chief justice expressed her disappointment after the petitioner, Hameedan Bibi, failed to provide any basic identity document of the alleged abducted woman, including Nadra records, or other essential documents.

DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza, DIG Legal Malik Awais Ahmed and Assistant Advocate General Waqas Umar appeared before the court.

The petitioner’s lawyer could not present any credible or documentary evidence for the recovery of the woman.

Directs police to keep submitting fortnightly progress report on investigation

Chief Justice Neelum observed that the police file was empty as no progress had been made in the case.

The assistant advocate general told the court that the constable who had made the alleged missing woman’s picture viral on social media had been dismissed from service.

Addressing the petitioner’s counsel, the chief justice asked: “Why is there no identity card, Form-B, family registration or any school record for the abducted woman?”

She noted that the family managed to record a video of the abducted woman’s wedding in 2019 but did not get her registered with Nadra.

The chief justice further observed that at a previous hearing, the petitioner even claimed that a jinn had taken away her daughter.

The law officer informed the court that the police conducted an inquiry and investigated three individuals, including the missing woman’s brother, husband and her maternal uncle.

However, he said, the absence of identification documents was causing serious difficulties in the investigation.

After hearing the parties, the chief justice disposed of the petition and directed the police to submit a progress report every 15 days.

Kahna police had registered an FIR regarding the alleged abduction of Fauzia Bibi in 2019 nominating her husband and mother-in-law as suspects.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025