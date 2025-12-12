E-Paper | March 19, 2026

CS seeks explanation on e-Biz portal delays

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 12, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The chief secretary has taken notice of applications pending for more than 15 days on the e-Biz Portal and sought a report from the relevant departments.

At a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman was briefed that 32 applications remained ‘pending’ beyond the official deadline and these delays were reported in the departments of local government, housing, the Lahore Development Authority and the Punjab Food Authority.

The CS directed the departments concerned to seek explanations from the responsible officials and submit a detailed report without delay.

He said the e-Biz Portal had been launched on the instructions of the chief minister to provide citizens with simple, transparent and home-based access to government services.

It enables the verification and approval of NOCs and permits entirely through a paperless digital system, he said.

He emphasised that the portal’s effectiveness depends on ensuring that citizens do not have to visit government offices and that all applications are processed within a maximum of 15 days.

Any unnecessary delay, he said, undermines the government’s commitment to fast, efficient and transparent service delivery.

He instructed all departmental heads to personally monitor the portal data to ensure timely facilitation of the public.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman briefed the meeting that the number of services available on the e-Biz Portal had reached 183, with 34 additional services to be launched soon.

It has so far received more than 11,000 applications, of which 10,000 have been processed and approved digitally.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe