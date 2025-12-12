CS seeks explanation on e-Biz portal delays

LAHORE: The chief secretary has taken notice of applications pending for more than 15 days on the e-Biz Portal and sought a report from the relevant departments.

At a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman was briefed that 32 applications remained ‘pending’ beyond the official deadline and these delays were reported in the departments of local government, housing, the Lahore Development Authority and the Punjab Food Authority.

The CS directed the departments concerned to seek explanations from the responsible officials and submit a detailed report without delay.

He said the e-Biz Portal had been launched on the instructions of the chief minister to provide citizens with simple, transparent and home-based access to government services.

It enables the verification and approval of NOCs and permits entirely through a paperless digital system, he said.

He emphasised that the portal’s effectiveness depends on ensuring that citizens do not have to visit government offices and that all applications are processed within a maximum of 15 days.

Any unnecessary delay, he said, undermines the government’s commitment to fast, efficient and transparent service delivery.

He instructed all departmental heads to personally monitor the portal data to ensure timely facilitation of the public.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman briefed the meeting that the number of services available on the e-Biz Portal had reached 183, with 34 additional services to be launched soon.

It has so far received more than 11,000 applications, of which 10,000 have been processed and approved digitally.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025