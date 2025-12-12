E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Court asks ED to promote FBR official in BS-22

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 12, 2025
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LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the Federal Secretary Establishment Division to place the name of a BS-21 officer in the high-powered board for promotion in BS-22.

Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir passed the order disposing of a petition by Asim Majeed, who is at present serving as Director General Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Lahore.

The petitioner was not promoted in-BS 22 and instead some BS-21 officers junior to him in the seniority were promoted.

He filed the petition through senior lawyer Hafiz Tariq Nasim challenging the promotion of those officers who were junior to him but were promoted.

The counsel argued before the court that the petitioner enjoyed unblemished service record and variety of experience in holding many key positions at the federal level but yet the government had not promoted him.

He said the criteria and the parameters formulated by the Supreme Court for promotion to BS-22 were completely ignored.

A law officer on behalf of the government told the court that rule 4 of the Federal Service Rules for Promotion had been amended. He assured the court that name of the petitioner would be placed before the promotion board.

After hearing both sides, the judge directed that the meeting of the promotion board shall be convened at the earliest and name of the petitioner shall be considered strictly in accordance with law and particularly in view of the judgments of the Supreme Court.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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