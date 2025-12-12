UET, UAF agree to further strengthen cooperation

LAHORE: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will further strengthen ties in the areas of mutual concerns to benefit from each other’s experiences.

It was discussed at a meeting between UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir and UAF VC Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali at the latter’s chamber. They also officially renewed the partnership agreement for the Confucius Set at UET, managed under the Confucius Institute at UAF (CI-UAF) and discussed avenues for future collaboration.

The renewed agreement solidifies the commitment of both institutions to promote Chinese language education and cultural exchange. It ensures the continuation of Chinese language courses, cultural programmes, and proficiency tests at UET, while also opening doors for expanded academic and research opportunities for students and faculty under the CI-UAF framework.

Dr Ali said that the Confucius Institute had played a role in fostering mutual understanding and respect through the promotion of the Chinese language and culture. He said that this institute had also contributed to deepening the Pakistan-China relationship in ways that went beyond academics.

He said that CI-UAF had produced 22,000 graduates of the Chinese language in a decade, out of which, 600 were studying in Chinese universities under scholarship programmes.

Prof Munir said that the renewal of the agreement reflected UET’s strong commitment to promoting foreign language learning and enhancing international cooperation. “The Confucius Set at UET has played an instrumental role in providing high-quality Chinese language education and fostering people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and China. We look forward to deepening this collaboration,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025