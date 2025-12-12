One killed in CCD encounter

TOBA TEK SINGH: In two separate encounters between the Crime Control Department (CCD) and armed suspects in Toba and Faisalabad, one accused was killed and another was arrested in injured condition.

In one incident, Toba CCD claimed that a police team was allegedly attacked by three suspects on motorcycles during a routine patrol near Chak 422 JB in Gojra tehsil on Wednesday night.

Police claimed that after the firing stopped, one suspect identified as Hasnain Rafiq, a resident of Chak 719-GB Pirmahal, was found dead during a search operation.

Police claimed the suspect was killed by the firing of his accomplices, while his two accomplices managed to escape. Police claimed the deceased was a notorious drug dealer.

In another encounter in the Balochni Police area of Faisalabad, an alleged child rapist was arrested in injured condition after an encounter.

A police spokesperson claimed that a police party was taking the under-arrest accused for arms recovery when four armed men on two motorcycles opened fire on the police near the sem nullah bridge.

Police claimed the accused managed to free the suspect from police custody, after which Balochni Police SHO and a heavy contingent of police reached the spot. After an exchange of fire, police found the accused in a critically injured condition.

Police claimed that he was hit by the fire of his own accomplices, who had managed to escape. The wounded accused was shifted to the Allied Hospital for treatment.

CHILD RAPIST HELD: The Jaranwala City Police claimed to have arrested an academy teacher on Thursday for raping a minor girl in Chak 237 GB.

Police spokesperson said that a six year-old girl went to a private academy established in the house of the accused.

The spokesperson claimed that the accused overpowered the child and raped her. When she raised the alarm, area residents rushed to the scene and the accused managed to flee.

Police claimed the accused was later traced and arrested, while the victim had been shifted to the Jaranwala THQ Hospital.

WARDEN SUSPENDED: After a video of a traffic warden misbehaving with a citizen with a disability surfaced, Faisalabad RPO Sohail Akhtar Sukhera suspended the warden on Thursday.

Jhang DPO Bilal Iftikhar Kiani met the affected citizen, consoled him and assured him that there was no room for such behaviour in the police force.

The DPO also gave him a helmet. He issued clear instructions that self-respect of every citizen comes first and any form of ridicule or immoral behaviour would not be tolerated.

SUICIDE: A man reportedly committed suicide in Chak Thatha Dooka of Tandlianwala tehsil on Thursday.

His relatives said that deceased Irfan (50) was worried about his financial circumstances due to joblessness. They said that he went out of his house and was later found hanging from a tree in the crops fields outside the village. The Garh Police were investigating the incident.

ACCIDENT: One person died and another was injured in a motorcycle accident on the Paira Colony Road in Toba Tek Singh on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said that deceased Obaidur Rehman of Chak 381-JB, Kahalwan, was going towards his village on a motorcycle when it hit a roadside tree and another motorcycle also rear-ended his motorcycle.

As a result, Rehman (26) was seriously wounded and died while the other biker Javed Tufail (50) was shifted to the DHQ Hospital in injured condition.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025