Villagers booked for shooting camel

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Goth Mazari police have registered a case against two villagers for allegedly shooting a camel.

The complainant, Muhammad Afzal, a resident of Goth Mazari and a camel herder by profession, said that one of his female camels strayed onto the land of a man named Pir Jan. He alleged upon seeing the camel, Pir Jan and another individual, Abdullah, became enraged.

He claimed that Pir Jan allegedly instructed Abdullah to shoot the animal, following which Abdullah fired at the camel with a rifle and injured it.

Afzal stated that he, along with his brother Jardo and a relative named Subzal, witnessed the event and when they approached the accused, they fled towards their homes. He said that they found the camel with a gunshot wound on its left front leg.

On the complainant, the police registered a case against the accused.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025