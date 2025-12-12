Man kidnaps ex-wife from second husband’s home

SAHIWAL: A man allegedly kidnapped his former wife from her second husband’s residence in village 82/6-R late on Wednesday night.

According to reports, Nida Abbas had married Daoud but the couple separated last year after failing to sustain their marriage and she had made domestic violence complaints against her husband. Later, reports claimed that Nida began living with a local landlord named Muhammad Ahmed and the duo married a month ago.

Enraged about this, Daoud along with seven armed men allegedly stormed Ahmed’s house and abducted Nida away. The attackers also allegedly assaulted Ahmed as well as Nida’s maternal relative, who was also residing with her.

Eyewitnesses told the police that Nida was forced into a car and taken to an unknown location.

The Fateh Sher Police registered a case against Daoud, Mujeeb Alam, Ayub, Mohsin Abbas, Asim, Youqeer Ahmed, Rizwan Bhatti and Muhammad Shah Nawaz on the complaint of Muhammad Ahmed.

Fateh Sher SHO claimed that three suspects had been arrested, however, Nida had yet to be recovered.

FREE INSULIN DELIVERY: The Punjab government plans to deliver free insulin doses to diabetic patients at their homes in the near future, said Primary and Secondary Healthcare Minister Khwaja Imran Nazir.

During a surprise visit to the Pakpattan DHQ Hospital on Thursday, he said a comprehensive registration programme had been finalised and it would soon be inaugurated.

Mr Nazir said he was acting on the directives of Punjab chief minister, who had ordered to monitor the performance of the hospital following the tragic death of 19 children earlier this year.

The minister inspected the pediatric and emergency wards and the CT scan unit and the pharmacy. He interacted with patients to assess the healthcare facilities.

He announced that an MRI machine would be installed at the hospital and the CT scan service would be provided at the local level. In addition, nine health workers, previously serving on daily wages, had been reinstated to strengthen the hospital staff capacity, he added.

BAIL PLEA REJECTED: A regional Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge has rejected the bail application of Shahzad Akram, a provincial office-bearer of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Akram was arrested by the Chichawatni Saddar Police in connection with the October 13 incident when TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi gave a protest call. He, along with 41 other workers and activists, was detained under Section 3 of the MPO and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025